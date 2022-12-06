Check out this exclusive sneak peek performance of The Nutcracker!



The Peoria Ballet will be showcasing The Nutcracker at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. The performances will be taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as well as on Sunday, December 11th at 2:30 PM.



