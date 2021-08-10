SNEAK PEEK: Tours start next week at the Madison Theater in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in 18 years, people can soon step inside the Madison Theater in Downtown Peoria.

Next week, leaders from the Madison Preservation Association will start tours of the 1920 building. Organizers said they are hosting tours to show people the details and beauty of the building, but they will also see the damage and repairs needed.

Lee Wenger, a board member with the preservation association, said tours are a way to get community members involved in the project.

“A lot of people today have never seen inside this, so they won’t have a clue what it is we’re trying to renovate,” said Wenger. “These tours will show them what we’re trying to do and how they can get involved.”

Two tour sessions start Thursday, Aug. 19. People can also tour on Aug. 24, Aug. 26, and Aug. 28. They can RSVP by emailing info@themadisontheaterpeoria.org or calling 309-431-1612.