Snow and ice can build up on a home’s furnace exhaust during winter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With snow blowing and piling up, experts warn people may want to check their furnace exhaust.

Fritch Heating and Cooling Vice President Joseph Milton said snow and ice can build up and block the exhaust. This could cause it to shut off the furnace as a safety protocol.

But, Milton said it’s easy to fix a blocked exhaust.

“Those do get clogged up with snow every once and a while, so you do have to be diligent about keeping snow piles off that PVC,” said Milton.

It can be a common issue since condensation runs through the pipe, he said.

“You do have to have a way for the condensation to either come back into the furnace and go to your floor drain or be spit outside. So the application we saw outside, just has a little bit of moisture that comes drip by drip and creates that big icicle over time,” said Milton.

Milton said if things still don’t work after the exhaust is cleared, the next step is calling a professional for help.