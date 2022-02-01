Snow days, e-learning days called at District 87, Unit 5 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in the Unit 5 school district will have one day of e-learning then a day to enjoy the snow, while District 87 students can enjoy two snow days.
Remote learning will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for all Unit 5 students. However, Thursday, Feb. 3, will be a traditional snow day. No classes will take place.
No extracurricular activities will take place on either day and all Unit 5 buildings will be closed.
“This has been a challenging year for students, parents, and staff members. Since Unit 5 will be out for two days, this schedule allows students to stay on track with learning on Wednesday, while still offering them the joy of a traditional snow day on Thursday. We will monitor the weather the rest of the week and keep you posted as to plans for Friday.”Unit 5 Officials
District 87 students will have a snow day on both days. All school buildings will be closed, and no extracurricular activities will take place.
“We will monitor the progress of the winter storm and the ability for crews to clear primary and secondary roads before making a decision concerning whether or not we are able to have school on Friday. We will make a decision regarding Friday as early as possible.”District 87 Officials