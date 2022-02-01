Snow days, e-learning days called at District 87, Unit 5 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in the Unit 5 school district will have one day of e-learning then a day to enjoy the snow, while District 87 students can enjoy two snow days.

Remote learning will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for all Unit 5 students. However, Thursday, Feb. 3, will be a traditional snow day. No classes will take place.

No extracurricular activities will take place on either day and all Unit 5 buildings will be closed.

“This has been a challenging year for students, parents, and staff members. Since Unit 5 will be out for two days, this schedule allows students to stay on track with learning on Wednesday, while still offering them the joy of a traditional snow day on Thursday. We will monitor the weather the rest of the week and keep you posted as to plans for Friday.” Unit 5 Officials

District 87 students will have a snow day on both days. All school buildings will be closed, and no extracurricular activities will take place.