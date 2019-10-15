Snow days won’t stop students from learning

PEORIA, Ill. — If school is canceled because of snow or frigid temperatures students will still be expected to do school work from home.

Monday, Snow Day E-Learning was approved by the Peoria Public Schools board.

The Illinois State Board of Education is allowing up to five calendar days to be “learn from home” days.

Students will be given online assignments or take-home packets depending on the parents’ preference.

“I think that it’s really exciting. They loved this last year and I think they’re really going to have some fun creative things to do with the kids in the event that we do not go to school because of snow,” Director of public relations and community engagement Thomas Bruch said.

If you want more information about e-learning you can direct your questions to your child’s school principal.