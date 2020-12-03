Snow leopard cubs return to Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two snow leopard cubs born at the Miller Park Zoo in August have returned home to Bloomington after a months-long stay in Omaha, NE.

The two cubs, one male and one female were born to parents “Rilu” and “Hima” on Aug. 4 of 2020 at the zoo.

According to Miller Park Zoo director Jay Tetzloff, both cubs were diagnosed and recovered from ‘swimmer’s syndrome’; a condition which affects the cubs’ ability to walk. Tetzloff said the zoo moved to cubs temporarily to a zoo in Omaha where they could receive more intensive care.

“We immediately started physical therapy and in this case, we actually needed to send the cubs to the Omaha Zoo and they did that rehab for us,” Tetzloff said. “Having that veterinary care seven days a week was crucial to that and we’re very appreciative of them, but we are glad to have them back at the zoo.”

Both cubs are currently being kept indoors and readjusting to life at the zoo. Tetzloff said the cubs aren’t available to be seen by the public yet, as zoo buildings are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said soon, the cubs will be big enough and well-adjusted to get an outdoor cage as well at the zoo.