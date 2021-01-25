Snow parking ban announced for Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With incoming winter weather Monday and Tuesday, the town of Normal has issued a snow parking ban.

The ban began at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and will be in effect until further notice.

Vehicles are not permitted to park on the streets to allow snow plows to clear off snow. People must park their vehicles in a driveway, garage, or parking lot.

Those who do not have a place to park their vehicles, may take advantage of public park parking lots; including: Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday.