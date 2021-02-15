Snow parking ban issued for Town of Normal

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, a snow parking ban will be in effect for the Town of Normal due to the heavy amount of snow and ice on the roads.

The ban will last until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on the streets and must be moved to a driveway, garage, or other parking lots.

Normal Police are expected to ticket vehicles still parked on the street during the ban.

Residents without a driveway can park their vehicles in the parking lots of Normal parks including Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

Town officials said residents should stay at least 100 feet behind salt trucks and should not try to pass salt or snow plow trucks on the road.