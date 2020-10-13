Snow routes cut in Peoria proceeding winter season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s current financial problems have the city considering fewer snow routes, meaning neighbors could see longer wait times for snow removal.

Public Works Deputy Director of Operations Sie Maroon said due to the pandemic, they’ve lost about 12 employees and had cut the normal snow routes from 21 to 17.

Maroon said the snow plan will be a topic at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. He said workers will take on bigger routes and tackle the main streets first.

Maroon explained it may take hours to get to residential streets, but believes the quality of work will be the same. He said the biggest help people can provide is to be patient.

“If there’s anything we can stress, it’s that we’re looking for patience and [for] people to understand that we’re going to be there for them,” Maroon said. “It’s just how soon would we get there, depending on where they’re at. They’re not getting treated any different on our residential plowing. We’re still going to use our A-B-C routes.”

At the meeting, the council will also vote on settling the unfair labor practice with the local firefighter’s union.

