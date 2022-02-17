PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire near Bigelow and Republic Street at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from an unattached garage in the rear of the home.

Firefighters deployed multiple handlines to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene for an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning gasoline-powered snowblower.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported at this time.