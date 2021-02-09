Snowfall Forecast: Another round of light snow Wednesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois saw a break from the snow on Tuesday, but another system is expected to bring more light snow to Central Illinois on Wednesday. While accumulations are expected to remain light, roads may become slick and snow covered by Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Impacts

Light and fluffy snow develops Wednesday morning

Slick and snow covered roads by the Wednesday evening commute

Like the previous rounds of snow we’ve experienced since this weekend, Wednesday’s snow is expected to be dry and fluffy and will produce similar accumulations. Snow is expected to develop by mid-morning and continue throughout the afternoon. Snowfall rates will generally be less than a half inch per hour, but narrow bands of heavier snow could produce periods of moderate snow. We saw this on Monday along I-80 and it wouldn’t surprise me if we see it happen again, only further south this time. While not shown on future track another narrow band of snow could develop near I-80.

The snow will gradually taper off to flurries by early evening leaving Central Illinois with cloudy skies and cold temperatures.

Future Radar and Satellite

Snowfall Amounts

Snow accumulations are expected to range from 1-3 inches for areas south of a Macomb to Pontiac line. Further north amounts will be lighter and will generally range from a trace to 2 inches with the higher amounts reserved for the areas impacted by any narrow bands of heavier snow.

With snow ratios expected to be around 15:1 (15 inches of snow for every inch of rain) even the slightest change in expected moisture could make a big difference in accumulations. Right now Peoria is expected to receive 0.10″ of moisture from Wednesday’s system which would yield 1.5″ of snow. If we end up with 0.15″ inches of moisture then our snowfall amounts will be around 2.3″. You can see the math below:

15:1 Ratio with 0.10″ of water

15″ x 0.10″ = 1.5″ of snow

15:1 Ratio with 0.15″ of water

15″ x 0.15″ – 2.25″ (Rounded up to 2.3″) of snow

Given the arctic air in place, should the ratios and/or liquid equivalent be higher or lower than expected snowfall amounts could change.

Of course this snow is coming on top of what has already fallen over the last 5 days. Since Thursday, Peoria has seen 4.6 inches of snow, 2 inches of which fell on Monday.

Here’s Peoria’s snowfall since Thursday, February 4th…

2/4 – 0.5″

2/5 – Trace

2/6 – 1.8″

2/7 – 0.3″

2/8 – 2.0″

Since Thursday we’ve been nickel-and-dimed with periods of light snow, but over time it adds up. Most of Central Illinois has received 2-5 inches of snowfall with locally higher amounts north of a Galesburg to Pontiac Line. You can see the observed snowfall analysis since Saturday below.

Source:NOAA

The chance of snow showers continues on Thursday with less than an inch of additional snow expected. Another storm system could bring more accumulating snow to Central Illinois on Friday and Saturday before temperatures get even colder for the weekend and early next week.