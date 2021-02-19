Snowfall Forecast: Another Round of Weekend Winter Weather

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After a rough winter storm moved through the region on Monday we are seeing another round of winter weather. This storm system will bring multiple modes of precipitation. Surface temperatures will play a large role in what type of precipitation we see.

Storm Impacts

Snow moves in between noon and 3 pm Sunday

Gradual transition from snow to wintry mix and rain along and south of I-74 by 7 pm

All snow along I-80

Snow ends between 10 pm and midnight

Snowfall Forecast

Not looking like a huge snow producer as compared to other storm systems we’ve seen so far this season. Most of the snow will be north of I-74. Could see 2-4 inches along I-80. Trace amounts to 2 inches along I-74. The far southern portions of the viewing areas could see a trace to 1 inch. Those spots will likely see more rain than snow.

The combination of warming temperatures, melting snow, and rain south of I-74 could lead to some excessive run off could lead to severe ponding or even flooding on streets. To limit this impact make sure drains are cleared of any snow before the storm moves in.