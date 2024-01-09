Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system brought very wet and heavy snow to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday. Amounts varied significantly from one end of the region to the other as many areas east of the Illinois saw the anticipated changeover to rain, but periods of light to moderate snow are expected to continue through the evening.

Here’s the latest snowfall reports

As expected the heaviest snow fell west of the Illinois River where snow totals up to 7 inches were reported by 2 pm on Tuesday. Note that some of these reports are a few hours old and snow is still falling.

Oneida – 7.0″

Knoxville – 7.0″

Farmington – 6.0″

Dunlap – 5.0″

North Peoria – 4.0″

Metamora – 4.0″

Lewistown – 4.0″

Astoria – 4.0″

Eureka – 4.0″

Canton – 4.0″

Germantown Hills – 3.5″

Washington – 3.5″

Panola – 2.1″

Morton – 2.0″

Normal – 1.4″

Bloomington – 1.3″

Havana – 1.0″

Areas south of I-74 in Tazewell and McLean Counties likely had most if not all of this snow melt due to the transition to rain or rain/snow mix.

Additional snowfall

Light snow will continue to fall over much of the region through mid-evening bringing an additional 1-3 inches of snow to Central Illinois. For Tazewell, McLean and Logan Counties this snow will generally replace what had melted earlier in the day.