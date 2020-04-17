Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A late season winter storm moved through Central Illinois Wednesday night leaving portions of the region buried under several inches of snow while others were left with cold temperatures and wet roads.

Heavy snow fell across Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, and La Salle Counties where 3-6 inch snow accumulations were seen but accumulations fell off quickly towards I-74. Here’s a complete list of snowfall reports from April 16th-17th.



Knoxville – 6.5″

Galesburg – 5.5″

Galva – 5.0″

Varna – 5.0″

Williamsfield – 5.0″

Wyoming – 5.0″

5 Miles NNW of Peoria – 3.5″

Dahinda – 3.5″

Ottawa – 2.6″

2 Miles North of Peoria – 2.6″

Peoria (Official) – 2.6″

El Paso – 2.6″

Lawn Ridge – 2.5″

Yates City – 2.5″

Peru – 2.5″

La Salle – 2.4″

Geneseo – 2.4″

Eureka – 2.0″

Pontiac – 2.0″

Odell – 2.0″

Streator 2.0″

Roanoke – 2.0″

Minonk – 2.0″

Avon – 2.0″

3.4 Miles WNW of Peoria – 1.5″

Chenoa – 1.4″

Washington – 1.1″

Germantown Hills – 1.0″

Chatsworth – 1.0″

Pekin – Trace

Bloomington – Trace

Canton – Trace

Forecast Verification

Expected Snowfall



Where things were right…

The placement of the heaviest snow matched up perfectly with the snowfall forecast. Most locations within this snow band received 3-6 inches of snow with pockets of 5-7 inches across Knox and Stark County.

Where things were wrong…

The only thing that went different than expected was the northern extent of the rain/snow line. I stated repeatedly that I thought this line would stretch from Macomb to Bartonville then southeast to Bloomington. Instead the line set up about 5-15 miles further north which ran it right through Peoria and north of Bloomington. Because of this, snowfall amounts were lighter than expected along and immediately south of I-74 and made an already tight snowfall gradient even tighter. Snowfall amounts were also lighter than anticipated across Livingston County.

While the official report for Peoria was 2.6″, snowfall reports ranged from just a trace on the south side of town to nearly 4 inches on the north side. There was even a big change in accumulation on the north side of Peoria alone with 3.5″ reported near Northwoods Church while 4 miles to the SW near Charter Oak Park only 1.5″ was reported. You can see those reports mapped out below.