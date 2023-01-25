PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday.

According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange information and report the accidents soon as reasonably possible.

It can be reported to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N Maxwell Road, within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

According to an update from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, the main arterial roads throughout the city are very passable, but drivers should still use caution due to slick spots in some areas.

Maroon encourages those on the road to drive slowly with extra caution and to be mindful of the plows.

