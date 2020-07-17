Sobriety house in Pekin in need of funds to help recovering addicts

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A local sobriety house is in need of donations to help more recovering drug and alcohol addicts in the area.

Now, with a transitional home opened within the last year, the non-profit is raising money to help more men.

Alan’s House in Pekin helps men with drug and alcohol addictions get back on their feet. Wendy McCready said the house is currently at capacity.

“Currently we can house five guys, eventually we’ll be able to house 10 guys,” McCready said.

McCready said she founded the house after losing her son to addiction when he was 24. Now she’s looking to renovate the upstairs of the duplex to give more men a chance at recovery.

“This fundraiser is to raise money to finish the house. We still have an upstairs that’s not quite finished, we have a few more things to do,” McCready said.

The house and non-profit helps people recovering from addictions transition back into society. Jeremiah, a resident of the home said it’s a safe place to stay.

“I completed inpatient and wasn’t going back to the best environment so this place really helped me out,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah said living at the house has given him resources and encouraged him to attend alcoholics anonymous meetings. He also said the group of men have a brotherhood and help each other out.

“A big cause of people’s relapse is feeling lonely so it’s nice to know that you’re not in it alone,” Jeremiah said.

Friday’s rummage sale fundraiser consists of 100% community donations. McCready is thankful for the support as she can’t hold any other events due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Without the community, none of this is possible,” McCready said. “I want to thank everyone who has donated time, donated merchandise or money. It’s amazing.”

The sale will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Alan’s House is located at 904 N. 10th Street in Pekin.