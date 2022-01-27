Social media challenge funds treatment for dog in need

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — TAPS in Pekin is helping a dog in need thanks to the money they raised from the Betty White challenge on Jan. 17.

According to a Facebook post, a 6-year-old hound named Rosie will be able to have significant mammary tumor growths removed thanks to the donations made to TAPS.

“In memory of Betty White and in honor of everyone who gave, Rosie is a save that you made possible with your donations.” TAPS PEKIN, Il

After her Tumors are removed, and she is spayed, Rosie will be given lots of TLC, and be released for adoption.

More information on TAPS is available on their website.