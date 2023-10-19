PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A social media scare on Thursday was the result of two junveiles lying about an abduction.

Late Thursday afternoon, two kids told Peoria police that they saw a young girl being placed into a van. That immediately set off a flurry of posts and shares. One post on Facebook had more than 300 shares.

The problem was, says Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, that it was a lie.

“According to our detectives, there were two juveniles who reported seeing a young girl being placed in a van. Police investigated the incident and found no signs or traces of such an incident. During the course of the investigation, the two juveniles admitted that they lied to police about ever seeing such an incident,” she said. “The case is unfounded. There have been no reports of any young girls missing.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two youths were charged with any crime.