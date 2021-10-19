Social media video appears to show Richwoods staff member using racial slur

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A video showing a Richwoods High School staff member using a racial slur is circulating on social media, and now the community wants accountability.

In the clip, it appears Secretary Courtney Lewis uses the n-word. MaryFran Wessler, the president for the Peoria Federation of Support Staff Local #6099 confirms Lewis is on administrative leave with pay.

Wessler said there is an investigation into the video.

Richwoods High School Board President Gregory Wilson believes Lewis was put on leave 10 days ago. Wessler would not confirm when Lewis was put on leave.

Wilson said the investigation is handled by human resources. He first saw the video Monday night, when it was sent to him.

Wilson calls it unacceptable. He said they are “doing what they can to make sure that energy and spirit isn’t in our schools.”

Board member Lynne Costic is also reacting to the video. She said it’s, “disturbing, especially when you have an individual working with a diverse group of people.”

A Peoria Public Schools spokesperson told WMBD the district cannot comment on personnel matters. He said students had the chance to share feelings and concerns with school members on Tuesday.