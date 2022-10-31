PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme.

The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film.

Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which caught the attention of the crowd. The owner of the house, Dr. Carl Soderstrom, said his focus is making it fun for the kids.

“I thought about the kids going through here and that they each had a good time. If the community likes it I think that’s wonderful. But I just do it ’cause it’s Halloween and it’s time to have a good time,” Soderstrom said.

Dr. Soderstrom has owned the house for ten years, and that’s how long he’s hosted the event.

“Well because it’s been a tradition. It’s probably 100 years old. On Halloween everyone who’s ever owned the house has a party here for all the kids and all the people,” said Soderstrom.

He said putting together the event brings out the kid in his heart.