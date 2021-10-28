Soderstrom castle to showcase Beetlejuice this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Built in 1928, the Soderstrom Castle sits at the top of Grandview drive in Peoria and the owner showcases a Halloween display every year.

This year’s theme is based on one of Tim Burton’s films, Beetlejuice.

The owner of the castle, Dr. Soderstrom said when he first bought the castle nine years ago it was known for its Halloween events and displays. Now, he said he’s continuing that tradition with a little modern twist.

The Soderstrom’s team up with the Peoria Players Theater to make it all happen. It’s been a partnership for three years and now, for the first time ever, they’re projecting Beetlejuice characters onto the castle through projection mapping.

“We’re going to have about 3,000 people showing up, so we have a little bit of pressure to have something here. We try to have something new and different every single year, and we try to outdo ourselves from the year before, so it’s always a challenge,” said Director of the Soderstrom Castle, Steve Soderstrom.

You can enjoy the sounds and sights of Beetlejuice at the castle Friday and Saturday. You can trick-or-treat at the castle on Halloween night, Sunday from 5-8 p.m.



