PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A disconnected line at Peoria CAT caused a bright flash of light to tear across Central Illinois skies on Monday afternoon.

WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates explained how the light traveled so far across the skies.

We had a low deck of overcast skies at about 1400 feet which would have been able to reflect light for a several mile radius. With people describing it as lightning, and arching line makes sense and the flashes of light would have been reflected by the clouds making it seen over a much larger area. If the clouds weren’t there people outside of eye shot of the arching line would not have seen it. Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates

According to Stacy Shangraw, the Strategic Communications Supervisor at Ameren, an outage at Caterpillar in Peoria was caused by a disconnected line that started arcing, causing the massive flash.

Power was re-routed which could explain the electricity flickering at home. The line has since been repaired.