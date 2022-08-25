PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck.

Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.

One in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to CPA CEO Carol Merna.

She added that every 68 seconds, someone in America is a victim of sexual assault, and Illinois is in the top 10 of all states that experience human trafficking.

Participants in the duck race will have a chance to win one of 15 prizes, including the grand prize of $10,000 cash.

The signature fundraiser will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The race will kick off at 6 p.m.