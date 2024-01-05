PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The students at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Preschool welcomed home one soldier who hadn’t seen his family in almost a year.

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Copeland has spent the last 11 months in Kuwait, the longest he’s been apart from his family.

“Each day was very difficult to be away from them because I’ve not been away from them for a long time so, to be gone for a whole year away from them was very hard, so I’m very happy to be home now,” he said.

Keaton, 12; Nolan, 6; and 3-year-old Everett Copeland are St. Joseph students. They thought they were headed to the gymnasium for a regular assembly. What they don’t know is that their mom had been planning the surprise return of their dad ever since he last deployed.

” They ask every day when’s daddy coming home when’s daddy coming home, so I think they’re going to be very excited,” said his wife, Kristen Copeland.

For the boys, it was the surprise of their lives when they saw their father walk through the gym doors.

Copeland said he loved sharing this moment with the entire community.

” It’s their idea, they brought this up. I couldn’t have done this without them, so to have this kind of family-oriented support is exemplary, so I can’t thank this school and this church enough,” he said.

Copeland said after the assembly, he and his family plan on spending the rest of the day enjoying family time.