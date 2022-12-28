SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The last of approximately 200 soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade arrived in time for the holidays.

According to an Illinois Army press release, the soldiers were based in Normal, Illinois after a successful deployment to Djibouti in Africa.

The 404th MEB supported the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa in early 2022, They partnered with Djiboutian partners and other forces in the Horn of Africa region.

The unit oversaw day-to-day operations and provided updates throughout East Africa, including in Kenya.

The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade – a unit based right in the heart of Illinois – did an outstanding job in one of the most strategically important areas of the world. Many do not realize how Illinois National Guard service members make a positive impact around the world. The 404th is a great example of our citizen-Soldiers playing a vital role in our nation’s security. Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.

The 404th worked with military forces including the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Italy, Spain, and South Korea.