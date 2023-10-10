PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After the recent attacks by Hamas on Israeli citizens, the Jewish synagogue Anshai Emeth hosted a solidarity event to show support for Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Peoria put on the event and there were readings as well as videos from those in Israel as the war wages.

It was a solemn occasion, with remarks from those in the Jewish community as well as those from other religions, who showed their support for the Jewish people. The event also included songs to convey support of Israeli citizens.

The Jewish Federation of Peoria’s Executive Director Susan Katz talked about the “murderous” attacks committed by Hamas. She brought up how a former employee of the Jewish Federation of Peoria, Leore, was impacted by the attacks. Her brother was killed during an attack at Kibbutz Aza.

“He was serving as a commander of the force that went in to try and free the citizens that were under attack in that kibbutz, she flew home today for her brother’s funeral,” Katz said.

Katz also mentioned it’s important to remember that as the war goes on, it began with an assault on innocent civilians.

If interested in donating, you can find that information here.