PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday is National Mac and Cheese Day, and whether you go out to eat or stay at home, there are many ways people can enjoy the staple American cuisine.

For those in Illinois looking to go out and eat some Mac and Cheese, Best Things Illinois has listed eight of the best locations to get Mac and Cheese in Illinois, including three locations in Central Illinois.

The three local locations that made the list included:

Sugar Wood-Fired Bistro in Peoria.

W.E. Sullivans Irish Pub and Fare in Peoria Heights.

Medici in Normal.

Other locations on the list include:

Joey G’s Mac n’ Cheese in Chicago.

Scratch Kitchen & Lounge in Forest Park.

Fire And Ale in Sherman.

The Calzone & Macaroni Co. in Vernon Hills.

D.A.’s Deli & Dining in Orland Park.

Where is your favorite place to eat Mac and Cheese?