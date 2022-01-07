Some cold weather experiments with Your Local Weather Authority

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here are some fun experiments you can do at in these cold temperatures.

Friday morning, temperatures were below zero in Central Illinois.

First experiment was taking boiling or steaming water and throw it in the air to see it turn to steam or snow.

Next, we froze some bubbles.

We took the wand, dipped it in the solution, and watched the bubbles respond to the cold air.

It instantly starts to freeze.

Whereas in warm weather it expands and pops, not so much in cold temperatures.

Next, we took a plastic, bottle of water and came back later to see how much it froze.

Ice started to form not even an hour later, but it wasn’t very dense.

Try using different containers and put it in different spots to see how it reacts within the cold environment.