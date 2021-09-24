Some Connect Transit bus routes to experience reduced frequency soon

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bus riders in the Bloomington-Normal area may see slower pickup times at their stop of choice next week.

In a press release, transportation company Connect Transit announced select routes will experience reduced weekday bus frequency to weekend levels starting Sunday, Sept. 28.

What does a reduced frequency service schedule mean?

Weekday routes will start and end as usual, approximately 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

The BLUE, PURPLE, AQUA, ORANGE & SILVER routes will NOT run peak service (Service will move from 30 min to 60-minute service during peak hours)

The YELLOW route will NOT run peak service (Service will move from 15 minute to 30-minute service during peak hours)

Saturday and Sunday service will remain the same

The company reduced the frequency of service on those routes to ensure scheduled pickup times are more stable and less affected by delays.

Connect Transit General Manager David Braun said the change comes as the company faces a shortage of qualified bus operators.

“We take any modifications in service seriously and understand that changes to our service impact our passengers, employers, and the community. We hope passengers will understand the need for these modifications and that we will do our best to restore service levels as soon as are able to do so safely and reliably,” said Braun.

Those looking for more information and complete details about the temporary schedule can check out Connect Transit’s website.