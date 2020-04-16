Some dispensaries saw an increase in sales at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Medical and recreational dispensaries have remained open as essential businesses during Gov. Prtizker’s stay at home order.

In March, recreational cannabis sales hit nearly $36 million dollars. It’s an almost a $1.1 million dollar increase in sales from February.

Derrick Levy, the Illinois district manager for Rise, says there was an increase and rush to stores at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He thinks it was due to the uncertainty for many at the time.

“We definitely saw a good crowd of folks when this all started and people were kind of scared and unsure if our stores were even going to be open, but now that that’s kind of you know tapered off a little bit, it’s been pretty normal. But we haven’t seen a fall-off, that’s for sure,” said Levy.

Now, Rise is seeing less panic buying and Levy expects consistent sales.

Recreational cannabis has generated approximately $111 million in sales since January.

As an essential business, Rise has adjusted its hours and protocols as needed. Levy says safety is a top priority at their locations.