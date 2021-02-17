Some District 150 parents upset their children with special needs can’t start full-time in-person learning March 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – While Peoria Public School students are on track to return to a full week of in-person learning in about two weeks, others will not.

District 150 leaders said about 130 students with special needs will stick to the A-B hybrid learning model. The decision has some parents like Rachel Smith and Rachel Petty seeing red.

“I’m just so mad right now,” Smith said. “District 150 is denying our children with special needs a free and appropriate public education.”

The district’s spokesperson Thomas Bruch said the decision affects students at the Developmental Center at Rolling Acres, the Round at Thomas Jefferson, and some at Jamieson. Bruch wrote in a statement there were multiple reasons for the change.

“The students in the Round, the Developmental Center and Jamieson are our most medically fragile students within our school district,” Bruch wrote. “The majority of students have complex medical needs, cannot wear masks, and require specialized care, equipment, and staff in addition to a classroom teacher and teacher aide. Also, physical distancing recommendations of six feet are often not possible due to the specialized care the students need and the amount of required equipment for these students in the classroom.”

Smith has a daughter with cerebral palsy who attends Thomas Jefferson. She said parents received an email Tuesday mentioning the update and said she’s upset and feels like her daughter is not being treated fairly.

“They [District 150] have to provide equal opportunities for students to receive the same quality education as general population students,” Smith said.

She said, educationally her daughter is doing well, but has regressed therapy-wise.

“The school district is required to provide her with therapy services and the virtual stuff isn’t cutting it anymore,” Smith said.

She along with Rachel Petty, who also has a child at Thomas Jefferson, said they’re merely looking for equal treatment.

“It’s upsetting because we just want my son to have the same opportunity as the general education kids,” Petty said. “They said that we gave them feedback but none of the parents gave them feedback on what we would like to do.”

Bruch also wrote the district has a special education return to school plan including the following criteria to determine the safety of 5-day in-person learning:

Analyzing in-person enrollment numbers.

Physical size of classrooms (all of which are smaller as compared to the majority of the classrooms in the district) in conjunction with:

Medical fragility of the majority of students requiring specialized nursing care, equipment, and staff. The ability of students to wear masks or face shields due to medical conditions. The amount of mandatory equipment for students that take up needed space to safely physically distance. The number of district staff and private nursing staff required to be present in the room to meet student’s needs.

Frequency and time needing to be devoted to intense cleaning and sanitation of the environment, equipment, manipulatives, and devices – all of which are especially needed for our most medically fragile students without consistent mask-wearing or physical distancing possible

Toileting and feeding needs/schedules of the majority of the students in the classroom.

Level of intensity of occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and developmental therapy needed for the majority of students.

Petty said she doesn’t understand the lack of spacing reasoning as an excuse for children with special needs to remain using the hybrid model.

“General education classrooms are more enclosed whereas the Round is more open where they can socially distance so to me that just did not make too much sense,” Petty said.

Both Petty and Smith said they don’t feel like their children are prioritized and wish they had a say in the matter. Smith said she’s filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights and plans to file a complaint with the Illinois State Board of Education.

Bruch said the goal is to have the students return to 5-day in-person learning this year and they’ll schedule meetings with parents in the coming weeks to hear their concerns, keep them informed and make necessary adjustments.