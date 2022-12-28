SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see annual license plate renewals fees reduced by more than half.

According to an Illinois Gov. press release, the Illinois Dept. of Aging (IDoA) announced on Wednesday, Public Act 102-0807. Taking effect in 2023, drivers who qualify will only pay $10 for license plate stickers, a decrease from $24.

“The lower annual license plate renewal fee for qualifying seniors will help them keep more of their hard-earned money in their bank accounts to spend on other things, such as prescription medicine. I applaud the Illinois General Assembly for this new law, and especially the sponsors, State Rep. Cyril Nichols (D-Burbank) and State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Plainfield).” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

Those who wish to apply for the Benefit Access Program should click here.