Some local schools go remote due to uptick in COVID-19 cases in children

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some schools in the Tri-County area are going back to remote learning in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lisa Weaver, superintendent of Pleasant Hill School in Peoria, announced remote learning for all students starting Tuesday until after Thanksgiving.

On Monday, seventh and eighth graders at Tremont Grade School went remote for the rest of the week.

Tracy Terlinde, epidemiologist at Peoria City/County Health Department said 10% of a classroom or three or more linked cases will put a school on outbreak status. She said COVID-19 cases in children up to age 19 have been steadily increasing since September, accounting for more than 20% of all cases.

“We’re seeing more of that contact or close contact happening outside of the school, some is inside of the school with extracurricular activities,” she said.

Now that vaccines are available for kids ages five to 11, Terlinde said it’s very important to get your child vaccinated.

“Getting our children vaccinated will help reduce outbreaks in schools, we’ll get to remove those masks, we don’t’ have to worry about remote learning, and we can slowly get ourselves back to normal,” she said.

The Peoria City/County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics for five to 11-year-olds from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Appointments are required.