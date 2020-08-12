Some Morton High School students say they ‘don’t feel safe’ in school as in-class learning resumes

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday marks the second day of in-class learning at Morton High School and some students are already saying they feel unsafe in the building.

Students have been sharing photos of crowded hallways on social media and saying social distancing is not happening.





Some have also taken to social media to vent about the current circumstances. Students are claiming the classrooms are crowded and they’re encouraged to take mask breaks, calling the experience unbelievable, upsetting and disappointing.

Others said they feel as if the school is not taking the pandemic seriously enough and feel their concerns have been ignored.





The school’s Return to School plan includes a section for mitigating risks including implementing health, wellness, and temperature checks for each student daily.

It also promotes social distancing as well as sanitation habits and offers students and staff with medical concerns the option of remote learning. The entire plan can be viewed here.

Superintendent Jeff Hill said the school administration will address the concerns as they are presented to them.

