Some parents in favor of taking masks off students, many confused

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a Sangamon County judge put a temporary restraining order on mask mandates in Illinois schools, local districts and parents were left confused on what this means for their students.

The temporary restraining order (TRO) put in effect Monday means Illinois schools no longer have to enforce masking on students or staff.

It also puts Illinois schools in a unique position: deciding whether to require masks while the TRO goes through the appellate process.

While some schools are making masking optional, others are still requiring masks and sending kids home for not complying.

Now, Central Illinois parents are making their voices heard.

“I was excited. I was excited that it’s giving people a choice,” said Washington mom Melinda Worsham.

Worsham said she is allowed to make decisions for her children.

“My kindergartener would finally have an opportunity to see her friends’ faces,” she said. “There are some faces she hasn’t even seen.”

Another parent, Trenton Giosta, said it’s about time.

“I think that [my son] is happy, I mean, he literally said ‘oh, I’ll be able to breathe better,'” Giosta said. “And that’s great. It’s kind of sad that we’re at that point.”

But other parents oppose the TRO.

On Facebook, one user commented, “My kids will still wear a mask… We are just coming off another surge, and the classrooms are not big enough to allow for social distancing.”

Another user commented, “Allowing students and staff to not wear masks is not only a horrible idea, it’s discriminatory towards students with special needs. Medically fragile kiddos and students who struggle to wear their masks correctly don’t need the increased risk.”