Some Peoria County Sheriffs office staff receive first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff Members at the Peoria County Sheriff’s office have begun to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several staff members received their first dose of the vaccine, including Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, Corrections Superintendent Ronda Guyton, and Crime Scene Technician Brian Groeper.

Guyton stated that she made the decision to get the vaccine after talking to her primary care physician.

“I initially was strongly against getting the vaccine. I was not comfortable with the lack of diversity in the trials. However, I understand the disparity is due in part to the distrust minorities have with the medical community. After reviewing the studies, speaking with my primary care physician as it relates to my allergies, and understanding that this is not a live virus but a protein; this was the best decision for me. I am also aware that if we all do not do our part the economy will continue to suffer, families will continue to suffer financially, mental illness will steadily increase due to isolation and many people will continue to die at alarming rates. I want to do my part to be a part of the solution for a better tomorrow. I encourage everyone to do their own research and make the best decision for them” Corrections Superintendent Ronda Guyton

More information about the vaccine is available on the Peoria Health Departments Website.