Some Peoria Public School parents feel ignored on proposed balanced calendar, board members respond

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After three in-person town hall meetings, school board meetings, and surveys on the subject, some Peoria Public School parents still have lingering concerns surrounding the district’s balanced calendar proposal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dr. Sandra Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction, said the idea of a balanced calendar is to address learning loss due to the pandemic and accelerate learning going forward.

Committee members have been meeting for months discussing the subject and the school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the proposal on April 12. However, some parents said the entire process is being rushed.

“They need to have more time before they make this decision,” Elizabeth Diviney, a local parent, said.

Diviney said she’s attended all of the town hall meetings and said she and other parents are left with more questions than answers.

“The biggest complaint at the town hall meetings was that the surveys that were done by the district were biased and were very confusing to several families,” Diviney said. “My hope is that the board tables the conversation until a less biased survey and more updated research are gathered.”

She said the surveys were biased in the sense that there were proposals of a balanced calendar, a modified calendar, and questions about a traditional year, but she said all of the questions weren’t clear and more emphasis was put on the balanced calendar route.

Diviney said a group of concerned parents and advocates created their own survey to communicate their preferences, desires, and concerns.

“With the survey that the parents have created, 38.4 voted for the modified schedule, 52.9 voted for the traditional calendar and 6.5 voted for the balanced calendar,” Diviney said.

She said other concerns that weren’t answered surrounded the condensed summer break.

“There’s absolutely no benefit from the proposed schedule,” Diviney said. “A lack of current research for the benefits of the proposed schedule, child care issues, custody agreements that will cost our families money to go back and rearrange, summer jobs for both students and teachers.”

School board member Dan Walther said these were legitimate concerns that he’s heard from other parents and he’s already sure which way his vote is going.

“I think the board has basically preordained that this is going to happen and I will say right now after I’ve done my research, I’m not in favor of it,” Walther said. “I don’t think we as a district have been that transparent and I also think there are a lot of unanswered questions.”

He said he believes there are other ways to address learning loss as opposed to a balanced or modified calendar.

“I think we’d be better off sticking with a regular school year and robust summer school and the research shows that what the district wants to do doesn’t back that up,” Walther said. “For the change that you want to make, the negatives far outweigh the positives”

Gregory Wilson, Vice President of the Peoria Public School Board, said nothing has been set in stone and the board hasn’t received a final proposal yet as there are still surveys gathering public input.

Wilson said he understands there are concerns and doesn’t want anyone to feel ignored. He said he encourages the public to hold the board accountable when needed.

“The community’s thoughts go along way when it comes to my decision on this proposal,” Wilson said. “For any parent, and teacher, and student that feel like we’re taking their opinions and feedback and just throwing them to the waste side please be assured that that’s definitely not the case.”

He said he understands the need to address learning loss and will wait until all public input has been gathered before making a decision.

“I’ll continue to get the feedback from the community and see what the surveys say and continue to let that kind of help me base my decision,” Wilson said.