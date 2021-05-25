Some Peoria students getting COVID-19 vaccinate at school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Peoria students are getting vaccinated at school.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Richwood junior Terrell Farmer got his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just happy to be vaccinated,” said Farmer.

He said getting the shot was an easy decision and said it’s the best defense against the virus and path to normalcy.

“I just want to be protected from it as much as I can so I can either not catch it or pass it to anybody else,” said Farmer.

The clinics are part of UnityPoint Health’s in-school program, traveling to schools across the district.

“It’s convenient I’m able to actually get the shot while I’m at school,” said Farmer.

Certified medical assistant Tyesha Neely said it’s an opportunity some students are taking.

“They made the decision on their own. They asked their parents of course for permission but a lot of them made the decision on their own,” said Neely.

Farmer said for him, it was the best option and says his mother was supportive of his choice.

“I know people in my life that will definitely struggle if they caught the virus,” said Farmer.

He said the vaccine is a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages people to get vaccinated.