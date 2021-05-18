Some restaurants bounce back, see more people going out and supporting restaurants and breweries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria restaurant and brewery is serving more people after a year of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.

John Sherrerd, head brewer at Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery, said some Obed and Isaac’s customers missed the atmosphere and experience of eating out. A lot of their beers are designed to complement their food, he said.

“[Because of] the stay-at-home restrictions, indoor dining being shut down, I think people are just kind of itching to get out and have a good beer and have a good meal and do so responsibly,” said Sherrerd.

Some people are eager to get out with friends and family, and it’s helping rebound business he said. People in Peoria appreciate all of the area’s breweries too, which is good for business.

“It’s been fantastic seeing people just getting to enjoy life again, go out, have a beer, sit down and have a really good meal, maybe meet some friends they haven’t seen in a while,” said Sherrerd.

Sherrerd said there are four breweries in town: Obed and Isaac’s, Rhodell, Industry, and Bearded Owl and each one offers a variety of drinks for people to enjoy.