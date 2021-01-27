Some restaurants implement new dine-in rules

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “Just go with the flow,”– That’s what the owner of Cyd’s in the Park is encouraging you to do when dining in.

Emily Cotton is one of the owners of Cyd’s, located in Donovan Park in Peoria. She told WMBD she is doing more than what’s required by the Illinois Department of Public Health to keep people safe.

Some of those extra safety measures include taking customer’s contact information, temperatures and requiring everyone to wear a mask before being seated.

She wants to remind people businesses are doing what they have to in order to prevent closing again.

“We are not trying to put anyone in an uncomfortable situation, however, we realize it is a pretty uncomfortable situation to have an outbreak in your restaurant,” Cotton said.

For the most part, people are following her rules, she said. But to the customers who haven’t hopped on board, she’s reminding them it is the new normal.

Monday, Region 2 returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois guidelines. The region was previously under resurgence mitigations since November- indoor dining was not allowed for restaurants or bars.

Under Phase 4, bars and restaurants are allowed to have parties of up to 10 people indoors and a capacity of up to 25%. You can read the full details of the IDPH Phase 4 guidelines here.

