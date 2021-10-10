Some run their first marathon at the Whiskeydaddle Races in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Hundreds of runners crossed the finish line Sunday for the annual Whiskeydaddle races in Peoria.

For some, it was their first time running the 26.2 miles.

“It’s my husband’s first marathon, so he was like I need a new goal and I think this was back last spring and he was like ‘I’m going to do a marathon’ and I was like ‘Are you serious,” said Stephanie Croft, who cheered on runners on Sunday.

Croft said her husband trained for six months.

“I am so beyond proud of him I cannot wait to see him cross that finish line and just feel that high of accomplishing this major thing. Apparently, he said, less than one percent of people in the world have run a whole marathon,” said Croft.

Croft made 3 signs to encourage her husband and fellow runners.

“This one is for him and anybody else that needs to hear this towards the end,” said Croft.

Even dogs made it past the finish line.

“I actually had major back surgery a couple of months ago and so I cant run but this guy is my dog and he’s a runner and he loves it and he’s obsessed with it so she runs with him for me to keep my dog happy,” said dog owner Annikin Cade.

Cade’s friend, Andrea Craft, said it was her first time finishing a race with a four-legged friend.

“I’ve been running for a little more than 10 years but this is my first half marathon with a dog,” said Craft. “He’s amazing he kept me going and he was, he didn’t want to stop after the finish he wanted to keep going but me on the other hand, I was ready to stop.”