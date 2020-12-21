Some Uptown Normal business owners see rise in customers before Christmas Day

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With Christmas only a few days away, some shoppers are finding last minute purchases at local businesses Uptown Normal.

Sarah McManus, co-owner of The Garlic Press, says seeing her store full of customers warms her heart.

“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful to see the store full. It feels right, it feels good, and I feel like i’m at the end of a marathon, this whole year has truly been a marathon,” said McManus.

Both she and Cally Shane, owner of Fabulous Affairs, say the rise in customers is most likely due to holiday shopping.

“Only a few days before Christmas that we’re leading into, it’s almost too late for them to order online. So they definitely come out,” said McManus

“Shipping is kind of a mess right now, and that last minute shopping is gonna have to be small business and local because you’re not going to be able to get things in time,” said Shane.

McManus says regardless, she is happy for the increase in business, because of how hard the pandemic has been.

“You know we we’re closed for about two months, and leading up to the shutdown, we weren’t very busy at all. So we have a deficit to play with but were doing nicely now, really nicely,” said McManus.

Shane adding, many customers made it a point to shop locally this season.

“It’s been a decent holiday season, our numbers are down compared to other years but there’s definitely been a big increase in intentionality and small business support,” said Shane.

She hopes to see local support continue after the holiday season.

“It’s so important to shop local and support local because you will not have those amenities if you don’t, so keep it up,” said Shane.