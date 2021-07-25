Soon National Weather Service Bloomington radio signal could be back up.

LINCOLN, Ill, (WMBD)– A few months ago, a lightning strike damaged parts of the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather radio transmitter in Bloomington putting it out of commission.

However, it could become operational again soon.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln tower climbers have been contracted to install new equipment, including a new antenna, to the tower.

The Lincoln office is still waiting for those parts to come in, but the signal could be back up by the middle of next month.

Having this radio signal back will be useful to send out weather alerts in a part of the region that has seen so much activity this season.

“With all of the severe weather that McLean County has experienced over the last month or so, significant flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, we’ve even had a few tornado warnings, Definitely going to be a big boost to get that weather radio back on the air. Fortunately, much of the area covered by the Bloomington NOAA Weather radio transmitter does have a lot of overlap,” said NWS Lincoln’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Miller.

If you still need to know what to do to adjust your weather to one of the nearby frequencies visit the NWS’s website.