PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Here’s something making us CI Proud, recognizing people doing good for others. It’s Volunteer Appreciation Week at Sophia’s Kitchen.

Volunteer Tom Jenn says all their volunteers have the biggest hearts and you won’t find a more caring crew.

One volunteer is a full-time nurse and still makes the time for this opportunity to give back.

Jenn is familiar with volunteerism – having spent a decade at Midwest Food Bank.

He knows the need for volunteers is significant.

“Probably everybody that volunteers here has been very fortunate and it’s nice to be able to share that,” he says. “So many of our clients are so appreciative of just the experience of getting the food and it’s a nice role to fill.”

According to Jenn, 150 volunteers fill morning and afternoon shifts five days a week. He says the clients appreciate being able to get a meal and see a friendly face.

“If we didn’t have the volunteers… I don’t think you could begin to afford people to serve this capacity,” he says. “And if there’s 150 you could imagine what the payroll would be like.”