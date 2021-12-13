Sophia’s Kitchen in need of disposable cups

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is sending out a call for resources.

The organization needs plastic, paper, and Styrofoam cups to serve their soup in their to-go lunches.

The program director said the issues in the supply chain have made it hard for them to get cups.

Sophia’s Kitchen uses about eight cases a week, and right now they only have about twelve left.

If they run out of disposable cups, volunteers would be forced to stop giving meals to the hundreds they serve every day.

“Everybody’s very upset about it. It’s very difficult to think about all this good food that we have, we have a lot of wonderful food, that we’re not able to serve right now,” said Program Director Claire Corne.

Crone says that they are also in need of paper bags for their lunches.

Supplies can be dropped off at Sophia’s Kitchen at 103 South Richard Pryor Place.