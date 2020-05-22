Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria looking for volunteers after dozens quit

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A non-profit food pantry in Peoria is looking for help after losing most of it’s volunteers.

Sophia’s Kitchen lost dozens of volunteers due to concerns of COVID-19. Program manager Claire Crone says the helpers quit over the last week.

She says the pantry can’t survive with a only a few volunteers.

“It needs to have volunteers to function. With them leaving, it leaves a huge hole. In fact, I had a couple of shifts where almost everyone left,” Crone said.

Crone says the facility packs in a hungry crowd on most days.

“Usually in this dining room, it’s full of people eating. We also serve lunch in a sack, so they are able to take it with them. We serve 300 to 600 people each day,” said Crone.

For more info, visit https://www.catholicpeoria.com/Sophia’sKitchen.