Sophia’s Kitchen needs pumpkin pie donations for Thanksgiving celebration

PEORIA, Ill. — Thanksgiving is three weeks away and local food pantries are preparing for celebrations.

Sophia’s Kitchen is hosting their Thanksgiving meal on November 21.

They have lots of volunteers coming in to help them, including students from Pontiac.

They’ll have all of the Thanksgiving classics, and anyone is welcome to attend.

The main thing Sophia’s Kitchen is asking for ahead of the day is pumpkin pie donations.

They’re accepting store bought and bakery made pies, and can’t accept homemade pies.

Claire Crone, the program director, says they’re expecting to serve around 500 people.

Donations can be dropped off at the kitchen Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They’re also always accepting non-perishables, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items.

Donations can be brought to 103 Richard Pryor Place next to St. Joseph’s Church. If you have any questions, call 309-655-1578.