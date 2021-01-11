Sophia’s Kitchen reopens after closing for repairs & upgrades

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is back open Monday after closing around Christmas for repairs.

Program Director Claire Crone said crews added a fresh coat of paint to the interior and made improvements to equipment like the furnace. It’s the first time in 11 years there have been upgrades at Sophia’s Kitchen.

Crone said it was a perfect time to do it, as work was already being done on St. Joseph Church next door to fix storm damage.

“We had so much construction that was happening on the Church roof that the parking lot was not safe, and then we also had to do a big refresh in here,” said Crone.

She believes it’s important to keep Sophia’s Kitchen in good shape for the people who need it.

“Just to be able to show people that they’re valued, that beauty matters and that they’re able to come in here and know that it’s not just about giving them food, but it’s also about tending to their spirit too,” said Crone.

Crone said while Sophia’s Kitchen was closed, people could get food from the little free pantry just outside the building. She says it’s always full with food and resources for people who need it.

Sophia’s Kitchen is located at 103 S. Richard Pryor Place in Peoria. It’s open Monday through Friday.