PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is helping feed those in need by treating them to a warm, Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

On Thursday, Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Anyone who came in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. received turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stuffing, rolls and butter, pie, and much more. Plus, tables were set with silverware, and place mats, and everyone that came in was waited on by volunteers.

Sophia’s Kitchen Program Director Claire Crone says they serve hundreds of people each year they do this, and it means so much to the visitors. “To be able to come in and sit down at a beautiful table with table cloths and place settings and have people wait on you and serve you with such dignity and grace… it just means the world to our guests.”

Crone also says this year, she’s seeing more people in need of help, and events like this really show how much the community cares. “Needs have been increasing all the time.” She goes on to say, “We’re serving about 2,000 more people each month right now. The needs of our guests are just going up terribly. They’re not being able to afford their basic groceries. So, it’s super important to support the kitchen like this.”

Sophia’s Kitchen is also doing a Christmas basket handout in December and is accepting donations. Crone says the organization has 1,000 baskets to fill. Christmas Baskets will be handed out the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before Christmas.