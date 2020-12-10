Sophie’s Kitchen uses grant money to make children’s face masks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks are everywhere these days, however, it can be difficult to find one that fits a small child. It can be even more difficult to find a mask that a young boy or girl actually wants to wear. Sophie’s Kitchen decided to combat that issue.

Gracie Kizer is a 16-year-old volunteer who noticed that older volunteers needed to stay home since they are high-risk for COVID-19. Her schooling is on a hybrid schedule, so she volunteers at the food pantry on days she does not have to go to school.

According to Claire Crone, Program Director at Sophia’s Kitchen, she noticed that there was a great need for masks for children. Kizer said she often saw children walk in with either a mask that is far too big for their faces or a tissue covering their mouth and nose.

They received a grant from Love Like Lija and decided to put the money towards what they need the most at this time— masks for children.

Kizer volunteered to design the masks and wanted something that was joyful and positive for children to wear. That is why she went with the phrase be kind on the mask.

The masks are an olive green color, making it age-appropriate for children and also can be worn by both boys and girls.

They are giving out the masks now for any child who doesn’t have a mask or who wants a new mask, but they will also give them out with their annual Christmas baskets.

With Covid restrictions and capacity limitations, they were unable to stock more Christmas baskets than normal this year.

Crone said that on any given day in 2019 they would give away 300 to 500 meals daily. This year, however, they only give away about 300 meals. Crone says this is because many elderly people are self-isolating at home and not coming to the food pantry, and she also attributes District 150 for being wonderful about feeding their students in need.

Crone also said that they are always in need of volunteers at Sophia‘s kitchen. However, they cannot have more than 10 people in the building at a time. Kizer said that she decided to volunteer because she knew that most of the volunteers at Sophie’s kitchen were older and in a high-risk demographic therefore they cannot come into volunteer anymore.

Crone said it is a very giving community in Peoria.

One of the three stoves at Sophia‘s kitchen is actually broken, so for now, they make do without. However, when things start to open back up and expect to see more volunteers and more people coming into their kitchen, they will need to replace it.

Crone is proud of how clean they have kept the food pantry. One volunteer did get diagnosed with Covid-19 and worked a whole day, so the pantry had to close down briefly and the volunteers had to quarantine. They managed to ensure the virus did not spread beyond that one person.

As they prepare for Christmas, they have prepared gift baskets to be distributed on Dec. 21-22. They have 1 thousand baskets to give out on a first come first serve basis. They had a harder time getting groceries this year, and the bags will be slightly smaller. They also will not deliver gift baskets as they did in previous years due to COVID-19.

Sophie’s Kitchen is a mission of St. Joseph’s Church, also associated with Sacred Heart Church. They take donations of money or non-perishable food every day.